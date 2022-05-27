Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor & Salman Khan Came Under One Roof At Karan Johar's Bash; Here's What Happened Next

Earlier this week, Karan Johar rang his 50th birthday in style by hosting a grand bash at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The event was a glitzy affair which saw the presence of many Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Rani Mukerji to name a few.

While Katrina Kaif made a stunning entry with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor walked in sans his wife and actress Alia Bhatt and had mom Neetu Kapoor for company. On the other hand, Salman Khan arrived solo. So, what happened when Katrina and her exes Salman and Ranbir came under one roof?

Well, as per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Ranbir and Katrina were busy with their respective friends at the party. Ranbir hanged out with his mom Neetu Kapoor and BFF Ayan Mukerji while Katrina was busy with her set of friends. The report states that Ranbir didn't go and meet Katrina.

On the other hand, while Salman Khan entered the venue quite late, he nodded seeing her in his signature style and the duo exchanged smiles. The report stated that they share a good friendship and there was no uncomfortable or embarrassing situation at the party.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing screen space in Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3 which also reportedly stars Emraan Hashmi.

On the personal front, Katrina Kaif got hitched to Vicky Kaushal in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in December last year. Ranbir Kapoor and his longtime girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt tied the knot in the former's Bandra residence last month. Salman is rumoured to be dating model-actress Iulia Vantur.