Katrina Kaif Reveals How Vicky Kaushal Helped Her To Prep For Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas

After working with many top-notch filmmakers, Katrina Kaif is teaming up with director Sriram Raghavan for the first time for Merry Christmas in which she is paired up opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The thriller has been the talk of the town ever since it hit the shooting floors and Katrina, too has been working hard in order to impress the audience with her performance.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, the Phone Bhoot actress shared how her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal helped her in rehearsing for Merry Christmas. Katrina revealed that he aided her in prepping for the film by taking part in the readings, where he handled her co-star Vijay Sethupathi's role.

"It was a three-page scene with big dialogues. I was reading it, but I wanted to rehearse it off the page. So Vicky asked 'should I do Vijay's lines?' and I said yes. So he took the page, read it twice, and put it down. And he did the entire scene, I promise you, with not a mistake, without looking at the script," Katrina told the entertainment portal.

The actress also revealed the best quality of Vicky as an actor and a husband and said, "We talk a lot, we have a lot of conversations about work. We also make a lot of fun out of each other. I think the best thing about Vicky is he doesn't take himself seriously. And everything about his process is so effortless. There is no strain. There is no stress." Vicky and Katrina had got hitched in December last year.

Earlier, in a group interaction with the media, while speaking about Merry Christmas, Katrina had called Sriram Raghavan one of her favourite directors and added that Vijay Sethupathi is a phenomenal talent to be working with her.