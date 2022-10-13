Katrina Kaif Reveals She Couldn't Finish Watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; 'When Tabu Comes...'

Katrina Kaif is all set to dabble with the genre of horror comedy for the first time in her upcoming film Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In her recent interview with a news portal, the actress had an interesting revelation to make about Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is touted to be one of the highest grossing films of 2022.

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Katrina shared that she couldn't finish watching the Kartik Aaryan-starrer. Explaining the reason behind the same, the actress told the news portal, "I couldn't finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. I seriously couldn't. I had to cover my eyes."

She said that even though she knew there was comedy at the heart of the film, she was constantly scared. The actress continued, "When Tabu comes... and even though I know that there is humour inside of it, for me that was very very scary."

On being asked if shooting for her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot was a scary experience for her, Katrina laughed and told the portal that since she is playing a ghost in the film, she could not be scared of herself.

"I am also a ghost in the film so I am not gonna be scared of myself. When I am coming to scare them, I can't be like 'haa, I am a ghost.' So, no. Phone Bhoot is a lot more comedic. It's primarily a comedy with a whole lot of errors."

Earlier at the trailer launch of Phone Bhoot, the film's producer Farhan Akhtar said that it was Katrina who said that she wanted to essay the role of a ghost in the film. Speaking about it, he told reporters, "Even we were thinking like you, that how to turn Katrina into a ghost. It's impossible! But she wanted to play a ghost."

Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.