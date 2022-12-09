Did You Know Katrina Kaif Had A Special Condition To Marry Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple had kept their relationship under wraps and made it official only with their wedding. To note, Vicky and Katrina had tied the knot in a grand traditional wedding in Rajasthan in the presence of their close friends and respective families. And while we still can't get enough of the power couple's dream like wedding pics, Katrina and Vicky are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. Needless to say, the power couple is inundated with best wishes from friends, family and fans on social media.

But did you know, Katrina had put forward a special condition before giving a nod to marry the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor? According to a report published in Rediff.com, the actress' close friend stated, "It was all so sudden... their meeting, courtship, romance, marriage. Vicky Kaushal decided with two months of their relationship that she(Katrina) was the woman he wanted to spend his life with. Katrina was less sure. She was still hurting from the wounds of her break-up(with Ranbir Kapoor). She liked Vicky. But she needed time".

The friend further stated that while Vicky was relentless, Katrina had put forward a piece of special advice. "He pursued her until she said yes to marriage. But she put forward one precondition. He had to give her family, her mother and siblings, the same love and respect he gives her," the friend added.

Meanwhile, on their first wedding anniversary, Vicky penned a special love note for Katrina along with some happy and mushy pics with her. He wrote, "Time flies... but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine" along with a heart emoticon.

Talking about the work front, Vicky Kaushal is looking forward to the release of Govinda Naam Mera on December 16. The movie also stars Kaira Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. He is also working on Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur wherein he will play the role of Sam Manekshaw the first field marshal of India. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen reprising her role of Zoya in the third installment of Salman Khan starrer Tiger franchise.