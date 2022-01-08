Katrina Kaif's Phone Booth Song Shoot With Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi Postponed?

Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Booth alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The movie has been in the buzz right since its inception but now it seems that the rising COVID-19 cases have proven to be an obstacle for this film too. The latest development surrounding the movie suggests that an important song sequence featuring the lead trio has been postponed due to the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases.

A source close to the movie revealed to Etimes that the song shoot for Phone Booth has been cancelled due to the need for at least 100 background dancers for the same. The source also stated that if the alarming increase in the COVID-19 cases does not decrease, then many lavish song sequences from big films which require a large number of background dancers might get postponed. The report further stated that along with Katrina Kaif's Phone Booth, a song sequence from the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has also been postponed.

A senior dancer working in Bollywood movies also revealed to the publication stating, "Producers are taking precaution because the cases are going up and they want to avoid crowds on the set. This is being done for songs that require a large number of dancers in it." Talking about Phone Booth, the movie is scheduled to release in the theatres on July 15, 2022. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is Excel Entertainment's newest offering after Gully Boy and Toofaan.

Interestingly, the release date of Phone Bhoot coincides with that of the iconic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that was released on 15th July 2011 and marks Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's first film together. Earlier, Ishaan and Siddhant had been sharing some fun BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the movie. Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant could be seen posing for some lovely pictures and indulging in a game of cricket going by the video. The first look of the movie had seen the trio sporting a goofy expression while donning formal attire.