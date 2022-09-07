Katrina Kaif Says Husband Vicky Kaushal Was Never On Her Radar; 'He Was Just A Name I Had Heard'

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal broke millions of hearts when he got hitched to actress Katrina Kaif in December last year. After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a lavish private ceremony at Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Recently, when Katrina Kaif graced the couch with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan, the actress opened up on her love story with Vicky Kaushal for the first time.

While speaking about how she fell in love with Vicky, the Zero actress confessed that he was never on her radar. Katrina said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

The Bollywood diva further revealed that the first person she confessed being smitten by Vicky was none other than director Zoya Akhtar, at whose party cupid struck the two lovers.

During the episode, Katrina called her relationship with Vicky 'unexpected and out of the blue' and added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point, all of it just felt so unreal."

Previously, on this season of Koffee With Karan, when Vicky Kaushal made an appearance with Sidharth Malhotra, the actor confessed that he had never imagined that he would marry Katrina Kaif one day. He also said that he feels truly settled after marrying her and that he is lucky to have a life partner like her.

The tenth episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be available on streaming on September 8, 12 am on Disney+Hotstar.

With regards to work, Katrina Kaif has multiple films in the pipeline. This includes Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa.