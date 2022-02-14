V-Day 2022: Katrina Kaif Says Vicky Kaushal Makes The Difficult Moments Better, As She Gets A Kiss From Him

Finally, the wait is over! Since morning all the fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been waiting for their special pictures on the eve of Valentine's Day and guess what? Katrina just dropped some lovey-dovey pictures with Vicky and we cannot stop gushing over them.

In one of the pictures, Katrina is seen hugging her actor-husband while in other picture, Vicky is seen planting a kiss on her forehead.

While sharing these pictures on her Instagram page, Katrina captioned them as, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that's what matters."

Reacting to Katrina's pictures, Ananya Panday and Nimrat Kaur dropped hearts and sent love to their way.

Katrina Kaif Shares A Glimpse Of Her 'Happy Place' And No, It Is Not Vicky Kaushal

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur in the presence of family and close friends. While announcing themselves as husband and wife, Vicky and Katrina wrote on their Instagram pages, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Currently, the duo is busy with the shoot of their respective films, but they make sure to spend quality time with each other. Recently, Katrina visited Indore to celebrate Lohri with Kaushal and their pictures sent their fans in tizzy.

Valentine's Day 2022: Iconic On-Screen Couples In Hindi Cinema Who Redefined Love For Us

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina's fans are going gaga over their latest pictures on social media and are rooting for the lovebirds.