Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal DID NOT DO Anything For Paparazzi During Their Wedding, Complains Viral Bhayani

Bollywood celebrities and paparazzi go hand in hand. Even though sometimes celebrities get annoyed because of paparazzi, they cannot deny the fact that they need them for their popularity. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, popular photo journalist Viral Bhayani opened up about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding and revealed why he was left disappointed because of their 'not-so-generous' gestures.

Speaking about Ranbir-Alia's private wedding ceremony which was held at Vastu on April 14, 2022, Viral said, "I agree that they want to respect their elders, but they could have done the same at a five-star hotel. We would have got good pictures and everything would have been disciplined. Your net worth is Rs 830 Crore, what are you trying to prove by doing this."

Viral was equally miffed with Katrina and Vicky for not doing anything for paparazzi and said that they should have hosted a reception bash in Mumbai.

"Even Katrina and Vicky got married but they didn't do anything for us. Ek reception kar dete toh kya farak padta. Main sponsor karwa deta. (What difference would it make had they held a reception. I would have sponsored it). I'm no one to comment on it but this is the least you can do as a public person. Appreciate the fact that the fans love you so much," added Viral.

He further took a sharp jibe at them by saying that one needs to have a big heart to show special gestures towards paparazzi.

He further recalled how nicely late Feroz Khan had treated paparazzi at Fardeen Khan's wedding and asked the celebrities to learn a thing from him.