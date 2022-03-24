Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Register Marriage 3 Months After Ceremony: Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 in a royal ceremony in the presence of family and friends. Now, three months later, the two have legally registered their wedding. According to reports, the two were spotted on Saturday (March 19, 2022) completing the registration process.

A Pinkvilla report revealed that the couple marked the happy occasion by heading out to a plush restaurant with their families after the registration. Vicky and Katrina were seen sporting casuals, twinning in shades of blue. Apart from their parents, Vicky's brother Sunny also tagged along for the quiet family meal.

Last week, Katrina and Vicky were clicked at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash. The event also marked Vicky and Katrina's first appearance together at an event after tying the knot. Recently, they celebrated their first Holi as a married couple with the in-laws in Mumbai.

For the unversed, the couple got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. It was an intimate ceremony attended only by family members and close industry friends. Soon after the wedding, the couple headed to a secret beach getaway where they enjoyed their honeymoon and then got back and resumed shooting for their respective projects.

Vicky is gearing up for several releases including Mr Lele, Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, followed by the Immortal Ashwatthama, and Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, Jee Le Zaraa and an untitled movie to be directed by Sriram Raghavan.