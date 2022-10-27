Katrina Kaif Wants To Do South Films; Heaps Praise On Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan 1

Katrina Kaif made her acting debut with Kaizad Gustad's 2003 film Boom. After a string of flops, the actress hit the bull's eye with Akshay Kumar's Namastey London in 2007.

Over the years, Kaif went on to feature in hit films like Partner, Welcome, Race, Ek Thha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sooryavanshi and many others, to name a few and established herself as one of the most sought-after leading ladies in the Hindi Film Industry.

Right at the beginning of her career, Katrina Kaif did two Telugu films, Malliswari (2004) and Allari Pidugu (2005). Since then, the actress hasn't been active in the South Film Industry.

In her recent interaction with IANS, Katrina expressed her desire to do South films. The actress was quoted as saying, "If ever there's a script which is compelling enough and has a strong character, language won't be a barrier for me. We have some phenomenal directors working in south India."

She was further all praise for Mani Ratnam's recent epic period drama Ponniyin Selvan: 1. "The best and the most recent example is Mani Ratnam sir's 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1'. Such an amazing film, na? Such grandeur, beautiful frames and music. To make a film on such a big scale at this stage in his life, that proves the mettle of an iconic director," Katrina told the news agency.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is her first release post her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Apart from these two flicks, the Bollywood actress is teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time for Merry Christmas.