KGF 2 Actress Srinidhi Shetty Reacts To RRR Success, Recalls Being Taken Aback By SRK At An Award Function

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR turned out to be a mega success at the global box office with the film crossing Rs 1000 Crore mark. Now, all eyes are towards Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 whose Hindi version advance booking has already surpassed that of RRR.

Srinidhi Shetty, the heroine of KGF Chapter 2, in her recent interview with a leading daily opened up on the success of RRR.

KGF 2 Star Yash Reacts To Salman Khan's Question On Why Hindi Films Don't Work In The South

The actress told DNA, "Rajmouli sir paved the way for all of us. It's because of him the lines are blurred and we are thinking like a one-big industry. After the super success of Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2, it opened the floodgates and that gave strength to other producers and directors to think big. They understood the fact that if the content is good, people will watch the film, and we can also distribute it all over the country. So, we should always be thankful to him (Rajamouli). The producers can elaborate on the economic calculations, but I feel that's the beauty of art. One person does something, and the other person follows the path. Now, even after KGF, there are so many other new producers or directors who think they can do it."

In the same interaction, Srinidhi also revealed that she is a huge fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and recalled how she got upset and cried herself to sleep when her father refused to let her watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as it was late night.

On being asked if she ever got an opportunity to meet King Khan in person, she said, "I did have an opportunity to share the stage with him. I think, at the 2017 Filmfare awards, I did go up on the stage to present an award for some category. Coincidentally, the host was Shah Rukh Khan. I was very happy, and I was actually kind of taken aback. I didn't know what to talk about. He just announced my name and asked me to present the award. I had no words, I just looked at him with a smile and said thank you."

SS Rajamouli Reveals His Biggest Achievement In RRR, Has This To Say About Directing A Marvel Film

"Hopefully, maybe in future, I will get the opportunity to talk to him or work with him. I think it will be an Om Shanti Om moment for me," the tabloid quoted her as saying.

Coming back to KGF Chapter 2, the Yash-starrer features Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist and Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role. The movie is slated to release in multiple languages on April 14.