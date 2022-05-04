KGF 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: The Yash Starrer To Beat Aamir Khan's Dangal!

KGF
2,
the
pan-Indian
project
that
features
Kannada
superstar
Yash
in
the
lead
role,
has
entered
the
glorious
1000-Crore
club.
The
Prashanth
Neel
directorial
has
been
breaking
every
possible
pre-existing
collection
record
of
Indian
cinema.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
KGF
2
Hindi
version
is
now
all
set
to
beat
Aamir
Khan's
Dangal.
According
to
the
trade
experts,
the
Yash
starrer
has
performed
exceedingly
well
during
the
Eid
season
and
has
witnessed
a
massive
jump
in
its
business.
The
KGF
Chapter
2
Hindi
version
is
all
set
to
cross
the
400-Crore
mark
at
the
box
office,
in
a
couple
of
days.
The
reports
suggest
that
the
Hindi
version
of
the
Prashanth
Neel
project
will
cross
the
lifetime
collections
of
Aamir
Khan's
Dangal
by
the
end
of
the
day
(May
4,
Wednesday).
When
it
was
completed
the
third
Tuesday
of
its
release
at
the
theatres,
the
KGF
2
Hindi
version
made
a
total
gross
collection
of
Rs.
382.90
Crore.
The
Yash
starrer,
in
the
Hindi
language
alone,
had
made
4.25
Crore
on
Friday,
7,25
Crore
on
Saturday,
9.27
Crore
on
Sunday,
3.75
Crore
on
Monday,
and
9.57
Crore
on
Tuesday,
respectively.
The
mass
action
film
has
unarguably
emerged
as
the
Eid
season
winner,
despite
getting
released
3
weeks
early.