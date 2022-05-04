KGF 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: The Yash Starrer To Beat Aamir Khan's Dangal!

KGF 2, the pan-Indian project that features Kannada superstar Yash in the lead role, has entered the glorious 1000-Crore club. The Prashanth Neel directorial has been breaking every possible pre-existing collection record of Indian cinema. As per the latest reports, KGF 2 Hindi version is now all set to beat Aamir Khan's Dangal.

According to the trade experts, the Yash starrer has performed exceedingly well during the Eid season and has witnessed a massive jump in its business. The KGF Chapter 2 Hindi version is all set to cross the 400-Crore mark at the box office, in a couple of days. The reports suggest that the Hindi version of the Prashanth Neel project will cross the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal by the end of the day (May 4, Wednesday).

When it was completed the third Tuesday of its release at the theatres, the KGF 2 Hindi version made a total gross collection of Rs. 382.90 Crore. The Yash starrer, in the Hindi language alone, had made 4.25 Crore on Friday, 7,25 Crore on Saturday, 9.27 Crore on Sunday, 3.75 Crore on Monday, and 9.57 Crore on Tuesday, respectively. The mass action film has unarguably emerged as the Eid season winner, despite getting released 3 weeks early.