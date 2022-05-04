KGF Chapter 2 Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda Reveals Prabhas Personally Called & Congratulated Him On His Work

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 has been declared an all time blockbuster! The Prashanth Neel directorial has already crossed the 1000 Crore mark worldwide. The film's Hindi version has also set the box office on fire as it is slowing inching towards Rs 400 Crore mark. Besides Prashanth's brilliant larger than life story-telling and Yash's powerful performance, the action entertainer is also being hailed for Bhuvan Gowda's stunning visuals.

Recently, in a chat with a news agency, Gowda talked about the film's success. He revealed that he received his biggest compliment for KGF Chapter from Baahubali star Prabhas. "The biggest compliment came from Telugu star Prabhas. He personally called and congratulated my work," he told ANI. He also shared that superstars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan also sent him congratulatory messages.

Bhuvan further spoke about his bonding with Sanjay Dutt who essayed the role of the main antagonist Adheera in the film.

He was quoted as saying, "Senior actor Sanjay Dutt has been calling and appreciating the work. Sanjay Dutt, whenever he calls addresses me as "Bu". He asks how are you "Bu". Till now, he had called more than 10 times." The ace cinematographer revealed that every time Dutt calls him, he tells him, "You have presented me well on screen."

Speaking about his craft, Bhuvan revealed that he hasn't learnt cinematogaphy professionally and is basically a photographer. "Prashanth Neel recognized my talent and made me a cinematographer in his first movie Ugram," revealed Gowda who hails from Kaudale village near Maddur taluk in Mandya district of Karnataka.

He told the news agency, "I am very confident about the output as I grew up with digital camera. I was never discouraged for experimentation while shooting for KGF 2."

During the chat, Bhuvan also revealed that the tunnel fight in the film was shot only in the light of fire stick.