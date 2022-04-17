KGF Chapter 2 Makes The Highest 3rd-Day Collection With 143.64 Crores In The Hindi Belt

The box office is currently shivering with the entry of 'Rocky Bhai' after the release of Magnum Opus KGF Chapter 2. Standing strong on the expectation, the film continues to capture the market with its charm from the day of its release.

Say it the magnetism of Rocking Star Yash or Sunjay Dutt's killer villain avatar 'Adheera', the film has been eagerly awaited by the audience for a lot of factors. The film has started to show its effect at the box office since the opening of pre-booking windows that has raised the bar of expectations which is showing the multiplier effect post its release. With a grand opening on the release day, the film is breaking the records with each succeeding day. After becoming the highest 2nd day grosser, the film successfully collected 42.9 Cr. net in the Hindi Market individually, which makes it collect 143.64 Cr. which is the highest 3-day collection for any film in the Hindi belt. The box office figures show the madness and the craze of the audience for the film and it's just the beginning.

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film Salaar starring Prabhas.

KGF Chapter 2 Star Yash Says Being A Pan-India Actor Isn't A Pressure; 'It's A Pleasure'

3 Reasons Why Pushpa, RRR, KGF 2 Have Taken Bollywood By Storm

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.