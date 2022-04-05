KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Opens Up On Shooting For Film's Climax During Toughest Period Of His Life

After the blockbuster success of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1, all eyes are now towards its sequel KGF Chapter 2 which stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera. While the latter is quite excited about this 'larger than life' character, it wasn't an easy journey for him.

In 2020, Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. After undergoing extensive treatment for the same, the Bollywood star resumed shooting for his remaining portions of KGF Chapter 2. In his recent chat with a leading tabloid, Sanjay opened up on how the makers were accomodating when he filmed through the most difficult period of his life.

Mid-day quoted him as saying, "They did everything they could to make me comfortable. They suggested we shoot it against a green screen. But as an actor, shooting this film correctly was important to me. We had a grand vision for it. The climax had to be mounted on a large scale. It was a difficult climax - there was mud, dust, fire and a lot of action. I couldn't have done that shoot without their help." The actor added that he has bounced back in action with renewed enthusiasm.

Describing his character Adheera as an 'heartless' guy, Dutt told the tabloid that playing him came with a set of challenges.

"When you are handed such a strong role, you have to work on it with all you've got. I followed the director's [Prashanth Neel] vision for this character. We designed his look first. I gave a lot of suggestions to enhance the character," Dutt told the publication.

Explaining the complex part of Adheera, the actor said that he is menacing, but at the same time, humane to a few. "A lot of how Adheera has shaped up is from the energy that Yash and I brought to each scene. What a talent he is!," the Vaastav actor was all praise for his co-star.

Besides Yash and Sanjay Dutt, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role. The Prasanth Neel directorial is slated to release in multiple languages on April 14.