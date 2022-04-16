KGF Chapter 2 Star Yash Says Being A Pan-India Actor Isn't A Pressure; 'It's A Pleasure'

Way back in 2018, the audience took notice of actor Yash whose film KGF Chapter 1 locked horns with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero and defeated it at box office. The south sensation immediately catapulted to fame across the country. Four years later, Yash is back with KGF Chapter 2 which is currently on a record-breaking spree at the box office.

In his recent interaction with Mid-day, Yash opened up on being a pan-India actor and said that the stardom motivates him to perform better.

The actor was quoted as saying, "Being a pan-India actor is a pleasure, not a pressure. I felt the pressure last time [during the release of KGF: Chapter 1] when I had to show the audience who I am. Now, they want to see what more we can deliver. We have done our best. We never take our fans for granted."

Speaking about the rise of pan-India movies and actors in the last few years post the massive success of Baahubali, Yash continued, "It's a good development. We need more actors, more [filmmakers] who have a global approach. The vision is to bring people together and make it one industry, at the end of the day."

On being asked how he manages to infuse reality in his films which boost of grand visuals and larger-than-life characters, he explained, "You have to understand that hopes and dreams have no limitations. When you see a larger-than-life film, it has a bigger message. It is presented in a universal way, so that most people can relate to it. Rocky [his character] belongs to the mining world where people have illegal control of mines, but this character can be relatable in any other setting or organisation."

"When you have a larger-than-life character, you need to balance it with a universal message and make it relatable. People will buy what you are saying if it is backed by [strong] content and emotion," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

KGF Chapter 2 which released in multiple languages, is having a successful run at the box office. When it comes to its Hindi dubbed version, it is the fastest Hindi film to cross Rs 100 Crore mark in just two days.