KGF Chapter 2 'The Monster Song': Yash's Latest Track Is High On Energy; Watch Video

KGF:
Chapter
2
has
certainly
made
its
smashing
entry
at
the
box
office
breaking
all
the
records
with
every
succeeding
day.
Raging
high
in
the
theaters
since
its
release
the
blockbuster
brings
a
new
'Monster
Song' from
the
album.
From
the
high
heated
appearance
of
the
'Rocky
Bhai'
aka
Rocking
Star
Yash
to
the
mind-blowing
songs
KGF:
Chapter
2
has
come
as
a
full
package
of
a
mass
entertainer
for
the
audience
and
now.
the
makers
are
here
with
a
new
'Monster
Song'
from
the
album
bringing
the
daredevil
monster
vibe.
The
song
holds
a
special
place
as
it
is
a
mix
of
6
languages.
Sung
by
Adithi
Sagar
and
Ravi
Basrur
the
song
will
add
a
sound
to
the
real
monster
avatar
of
Rocky
Bhai.
Watch
the
song.
The
chartbuster
entertainer
KGF:
Chapter
2
is
ruling
the
box
office
by
the
time
it
has
hit
the
theaters.
The
number
is
always
on
the
hike.
Especially
in
the
Hindi
market,
the
craze
of
the
film
has
shown
an
awesome
effect
that
even
on
its
11th
day,
the
film
has
collected
Rs
22.68
Crore
nett
(Rs
26.76
Crore
Gross).
Moreover,
the
total
of
11
days
comes
on
to
Rs
321.12
Crore
Nett
(Rs
378.92
Gross).
Released
nationwide
on
14th
April
2022,
the
film
is
being
presented
in
North-Indian
markets
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar's
Excel
Entertainment
and
AA
Films.
Excel
has
given
super
hits
like
Dil
Chahta
Hai,
Zindagi
Na
Milegi
Dobara,
Dil
Dhadakne
Do,
and
Gully
Boy
to
name
a
few.