KGF Chapter 2 'The Monster Song': Yash's Latest Track Is High On Energy; Watch Video

KGF: Chapter 2 has certainly made its smashing entry at the box office breaking all the records with every succeeding day. Raging high in the theaters since its release the blockbuster brings a new 'Monster Song' from the album.

From the high heated appearance of the 'Rocky Bhai' aka Rocking Star Yash to the mind-blowing songs KGF: Chapter 2 has come as a full package of a mass entertainer for the audience and now. the makers are here with a new 'Monster Song' from the album bringing the daredevil monster vibe.

The song holds a special place as it is a mix of 6 languages. Sung by Adithi Sagar and Ravi Basrur the song will add a sound to the real monster avatar of Rocky Bhai.

Watch the song.

The chartbuster entertainer KGF: Chapter 2 is ruling the box office by the time it has hit the theaters. The number is always on the hike. Especially in the Hindi market, the craze of the film has shown an awesome effect that even on its 11th day, the film has collected Rs 22.68 Crore nett (Rs 26.76 Crore Gross). Moreover, the total of 11 days comes on to Rs 321.12 Crore Nett (Rs 378.92 Gross).

Released nationwide on 14th April 2022, the film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.