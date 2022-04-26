KGF Chapter 2: Yash's Dubbing Artist Sachin Gole Took 15 To 20 Takes For The Famous 'Violence' Dialogue

The Hindi dubbed version of Yash's latest release KGF Chapter 2 is having a blockbuster run at the box office and has already crossed Rs 300-Crore mark. The film's dialogues have become a sensation on social media and a major credit to that goes to voice over artist Sachin Gole who has dubbed for Yash for KGF Chapter 2 Hindi version.

In his latest interview with ETimes, Sachin has shared his experience of dubbing for both KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. He revealed that it was Yash who selected him for the dubbing.

"They required a voice that wasn't too shrill or heavy and had the typical Mumbai accent. I had previously dubbed for Yash's few films. So, they looked upon the internet for those films and thankfully they liked my voice. They asked me to audition, I performed the way they wanted and voila, I was finalized," Gole told the tabloid.

He revealed that generally, he wraps up dubbing between four to five hours, but KGF Chapter 2 required more output and time as it was a bigger project.

Sachin said, "It took me a week to do it. There was no scope for any error, every word had to be perfect. So, we were very patient through the process, we did not rush it since it was the central character."

One of the most popular dialogues from KGF Chapter 2 has Yash's character Rocky Bhai saying, "Violence, violence, violence. I don't like it. I avoid...But, violence likes me. I can't avoid." Sachin revealed that he took fifteen to twenty takes to dub this dialogue in Hindi.

On being asked if Yash reviewed all his dialogues, the voice over artist replied in affirmative and said, "Getting Yash sir and Prashanth Neel sir's approval was very important. So, Suri sir, who was a part of our production, would send the audio recordings to them, and Prashanth sir would make necessary corrections when and where required. They heard every second of it and would let us know which word and sound was to be emphasized more. Both Yash sir and Prashanth sir had an important part in the dubbing process."

Helmed by Prasanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles.