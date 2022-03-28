KGF Chapter 2: Yash Was Scared For Co-Star Sanjay Dutt For This Reason; Heaps Praise On Him

The much anticipated trailer of Yash's upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 was unveiled at a grand event in Bengaluru on Sunday (March 27). Post the launch event, the superstar interacted with the reporters wherein he opened up on his experience of working with Sanjay Dutt which essays the role of the main antagonist Adheera in the film.

As per a report in ETimes, Yash was all praise for his co-star and said, "The way he committed himself to this film with everything that he went through with his health, speaks volumes about his dedication." For those who don't know, Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. After successfully battling the ailment, he resumed shooting for KGF Chapter 2.

Talking about how the Bollywood star was completely dedicated himself towards the action sequences, Yash revealed, I was very scared for him. I told everybody to be careful, but then he came to me and said "Yash, please don't insult me. I will do and I want to do it. I want to give my best."

Calling Sanjay Dutt a true fighter, he added, I have witnessed this upfront. We all know he has seen life and experienced all sorts of things, yet he is so down-to-earth and humble. He calls me 'Yash Bhai' sometimes and that is his maturity and personality."

KGF Chapter 1 which released in 2018, was a huge blockbuster success upon its release. Its sequel KGF Chapter 2 is now all set to release in multiple languages on April 14. Helmed by Prasanth Neel, the period action flick features Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.