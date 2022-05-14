KGF Chapter 3 To Go On Floors This Year; Makers Plan To Create Marvel Kind Of Universe

While Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 continues to have its dream run at the box office despite many big releases, here's some news for all fans who have been eagerly waiting for Chapter 3 ever since the makers dropped a hint about it in the climax of KGF: Chapter 2.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, in his latest chat with a leading tabloid confirmed that KGF: Chapter 3 is on cards. He revealed that the film will go on floors after October once director Prasanth Neel wraps up Prabhas-starrer Salaar. Kiragandur further shared that KGF: Chapter 3 is likely to release in 2024.

The producer told Dainik Bhaskar, "Director Prashanth Neel is currently busy with Salaar (starring Prabhas). Around 30-35% of the shooting is done. The next schedule is slated to begin next week. We hope to complete it by October-November this year. So, we plan to begin the shoot for KGF3 after October this year. We hope to release the film by 2024."

On being asked if KGF Chapter 3 will have Yash reprising his role of Rocky again and if the film will see any new faces along with him, Kirangandur revealed that they were planning to create a Marvel kind of universe with the brand.

He said, "Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe. We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider Man or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily."

Sounds interesting, doesn't it?

Speaking about KGF: Chapter 2, the action entertainer has smashed many records at the box office. So far, the film has minted Rs 1180 Crore worldwide. The film's Hindi dubbed version alone has collected Rs 420 Crore. The Yash-starrer is the second highest grossing Hindi film after Baahubali: The Conclusion.