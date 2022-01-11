Khushi Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19; Janhvi Kapoor & Boney Kapoor Under Home Quarantine: Report

With every passing day, the name in COVID-19 cases in Bollywood seem to be increasing. In the last few days, few celebrities like Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta, John Abraham, Swara Bhasker, Prem Chopra, Vir Das have been down by the bug.

Now if reports are to be believed, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor has also tested positive. As per a report in ETimes, the actress has diagnosed by COVID-19 and is isolating at home. The report further states that Janhvi Kapoor and their father and producer Boney Kapoor are quarantining at home.

Meanwhile, the family is yet to confirm the news. Reports of Khushi testing positive for COVID-19 surfaced in media after her sister Janhvi shared a bunch of pictures with her and gave fans a peek into their lazy day. In one of the pictures, she was seen posing with a thermometer and other one had the Roohi actress posing with her sister. She had captioned the clicks as, "that time of year again."

Last year, Khushi's step-sibling and actor Arjun Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19 and has recovered now. His sister Anshula Kapoor and cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani were also diagnosed with the virus.

Workwise, Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the shooting of Mili which is her first collaboration with her producer-father Boney Kapoor in November last year. Post completing the shoot, she had penned a heartfelt gratitude note that read, "It's a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I've only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.." Besides this movie, Janhvi is also a part of Aanand L Rai's production Good Luck Jerry.