Kiara Advani Believes Female Actors Can Be Friends; 'There's Nothing Better Than Women Supporting Women'

Kiara Advani is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which she is paired opposite Kartik Aaryan for the first time. The horror comedy is still going strong in cinema halls in its third week of release and has entered Rs 150-Crore club.

Kiara recently graced the cover of Cosmo India magazine. In a chat with the same publication, the actress talked about her equation with female actors.

On being asked if female actors can be friends, Kiara replied in affirmative and continued,"I believe so. And I say that because I am a girl's girl. I am most comfortable around my girlfriends, and around other women. Most of my friends in the industry are people I have worked with-my directors and co-actors-because I end up spending so much time with them."

Kiara revealed that whenever she likes any contemporary's performance in a film, she makes it a point to connect with them and laud their work even if she doesn't know them personally.

"Whenever I watch the film of a contemporary, and if I really like it, I'll get her number to tell her how good she was, even if I do not know her. That's happened with me as well, when other actresses have reached out to me, even those I do not know, to tell me how much they enjoyed my work. It is so motivating to receive this kind of support. All of us inspire each other. When I watch someone performing incredibly, it only makes me want to up my game...to do better, take risks, try new genres," the Kabir Singh actress told the magazine.

Emphasising on how there's nothing better than women supporting women, she added, "It uplifts one's morale. We understand each other because we go through or have gone through similar experiences. And if we don't root for each other, who will?"

Kiara Advani is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.