Kiara Advani Feels Motivated On Being Compared To Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone; 'It Pushes Me To Do Better'

With back-to-back successful Bollywood films, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani is currently in the best phase of her career. In fact, a few trade analysts have compared her success to that of her contemporaries, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone who are two of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry.

In her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Kiara reacted to these comparisons and said that they motivate her to give her best shot and also take up solo projects. She lauded Deepika and Alia and said that she admires their work.

The portal quoted the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress as saying, "It is amazing because they are amazing as actresses. I think I might be doing something right [ to be put in the same league] and it is highly motivating. It is more motivating because I do admire them. I love their work, and it pushes me to do better and take on solo projects. It is very motivating."

Kiara further said that while these comparisons motivate her, they also set an expectation for the audience which makes her rethink before giving her nod to a script.

"When I look at a script, I rethink how the character should add to the story. In a constructive way, sometimes, I do look at the expectations differently," the actress told the portal.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani's next is Raj Mehta's family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of the same. The film has Kiara sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time.