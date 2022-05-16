Confirmed! Kiara Advani Has Not Been Approached For Prabhas-Starrer Spirit

Actress Kiara Advani's spokesperson has denied the rumours of the actress being approached for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming project titled Spirit, which reportedly also stars Prabhas in the lead role.

A statement issued on behalf of Kiara by her spokesperson stated, "In the wake of recent reports and speculations about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film starring Prabhas, as Kiara Advani's spokesperson would like to clear the air about the matter. Kiara has not been approached for the film nor has there been any conversation about the same."

The spokesperson further said that everyone should refrain from indulging in rumours.

With respect to work, Kiara will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's forthcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is slated to arrive in theatres on May 20, 2022. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead roles.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara is also gearing up for the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is helmed by Raj Mehta and is slated to hit theatres on June 24, 2022. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli and Maniesh Paul in the lead roles.