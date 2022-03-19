Kiara Advani On Calling Juhi Chawla 'Aunty': I Don’t Think She Will Kill Me

Recently, Kiara Advani graced the chat show of Janice Sequiera Social Media Star, and opened up about her equation with actress Juhi Chawla. She revealed that her father is a childhood friend of Juhi and even before she entered film industry, she had met the Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani actress.

She said, "My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met... except for Juhi aunty (Juhi Chawla), who is my father's childhood friend."

When Janice pointed out to Kiara that she just called her 'aunty', the Shershaah actress responded, "I don't think she will kill me. She was the only person I met."

Kiara further said that Juhi is very grounded and she never felt that she was a huge film star, because she was just like her parents' other friends.

"We would meet at birthday parties. I would be danscing and choreographing dances with her kids. I was one of those kids. All of them would be my backup dancers. That would be the extent of the filminess," added Kiara.

Kiara also made an interesting revelation about her family connections to veteran actors Saaed Jaffrey and Ashok Kumar.

She shared, "Basically, my grandfather got married and my nani-who he got remarried to, is the daughter of Ashok Kumar. So by marriage, I am related to Ashok Kumar. My grandfather's brother is Saeed Jaffrey. But the sad part is, I have never met either of them. I got to know more about them, once I started telling my parents that I wanted to get into films."

With respect to work, Kiara will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera.