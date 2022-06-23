Kiara Advani On Her Intense Scene With Neetu Kapoor In Jugjugg Jeeyo: Both Of Us Had Tears In Our Eyes

Kiara Advani is currently on cloud nine after delivering a blockbuster like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu and Kartik Aaryan in pivotal roles. The film has so far collected more than Rs 180 Crore at the box office. And now, after BB2, the beautiful actress is coming up with yet another family drama, Jugjugg Jeeyo on June 24, 2022. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles.



Kiara is quite excited about the film as it is her second collaboration with director Raj Mehta after Good Newwz. Apart from sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, the actress is feeling blessed to share screen space with the veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. Recently, in a group interaction with the media, which was also attended by Filmibeat, Kiara Advani shared her experience working with Neetu.

The Guilty actress adores Neetu Kapoor as she said, "She is grounded and down-to-earth and she also has this maternal instinct which makes it very comfortable for you as an actor when you are doing certain intense scenes, it comes out so naturally."

Kiara Advani also revealed that there is an intense mother-in-law and daughter-in-law scene with Neetu Kapoor in Jugjugg Jeeyo. While sharing about a particular scene, the Kabir Singh actress said, "It is a very woman-to-woman conversation. It is one of my favourite moments in the film and when we shot the scene, both of us had tears in our eyes. It is the most organic and natural scene we shot. She had a long monologue and she did it so beautifully. All the men who have watched it were choked, so women naturally will feel it. But men I think will be most moved by this scene."



Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the film has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses. The film's promos and songs have been receiving love from the masses. So, let's see how the film would perform at the box office.