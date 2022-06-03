Kiara Advani: The Worst Thing You Can Do In A Relationship Is To Allow Your Ego To Come In The Way

Reports suggest that actress Kiara Advani is allegedly dating actor Sidharth Malhotra. While none of them has ever confirmed their relationship, their joint vacation and their presence at each other's important events speak a lot about their romance.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a magazine, when Kiara was asked what makes a relationship healthy, she said that communication is the key!

She further told Cosmopolitan Magazine, "Communication is very important. Understanding and respect are a must. Loyalty should be a given and there should be no egos. I feel the worst thing you can do in a relationship is to allow your ego to come in the way. For me, a healthy relationship is one where there is clear, respectful communication. You need to accept each other for who you are and nurture that."

When asked what does she look for in a partner, she said that for her, understanding, respect, loyalty, and trust are extremely important.

She went on to add, "And a great sense of humour is always welcome. I'd want someone who just makes me feel loved, seen and heard, and does not take me for granted."

We wonder if Kiara just mentioned all the qualities of Sidharth which made her fall in love with him.

With respect to work, Kiara's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has taken Bollywood by storm.

Her next release Jug Jugg Jeeyo is slated to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.