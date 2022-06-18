Kiara Advani Reacts To Break-Up Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra; Asks 'Who Are These Mirch Masala Wale Sources'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's rumoured relationship has been the talk of the town for a while now though the actors have always refrained from speaking about it in public. Recently, reports surfaced in the media that the alleged lovebirds have called it quits.

In a new interview, Kiara addressed her break-up rumours with Sidharth. The actress said that she isn't completely immune to rumours surrounding her personal life and that there have been times when she has been affected by these things.

Kiara said that while she has not had to deal with anything similar on the professional front which has affected her negatively, rumours on the personal front does make her question things.

Slamming the frivolous rumours, Kiara said that she wants to know who the 'mirchi masala wale sources' are.

India Today quoted her as saying, "If it is frivolous, then even they [family] don't appreciate it, naturally. What bothers me is that at the end of the day, you are here for your work to speak, so you don't want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it." The actress asked, "Who is this source? I want to know who are these mirch masala wale sources?"

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had previously shared screen space in Shershaah. Amid their break-up rumours, Kiara was recently spotted outside Sidharth's apartment in Mumbai. On the other hand, Sidharth was seen cheering for Kiara's recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The duo was even inseparable at a recent fashion awards event.