Kiara Advani's Role In Lust Stories Was First Offered To Kriti Sanon; KJo Reveals Why The Latter Rejected It

The Netflix anthology film Lust Stories was a turning point in Kiara Advani's journey in showbiz. The actress was appreciated for her acting chops and how she pulled off a risqué scene in it. However, do you folks know that Kiara wasn't the first choice for the role of Megha?

Yes, you heard that right! Karan Johar made this interesting revelation on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The director who helmed one of the stories featuring Kiara in the anthology, revealed that he had first offered that part to Kriti Sanon. However, the Mimi actress turned down the offer citing that her mother won't allow her to take up that role.

Karan said, "I had offered it to Kriti Sanon, the role...and she said that her mom didn't allow her. I thought everybody's mom would stand in line, not allowing their daughters. It's actually a very empowering story. It's about a woman's right to pleasure."

Speaking about how he got Kiara Advani onboard for Lust Stories, the filmmaker shared, "So I met Kiara at Manish Malhotra's house, and I just saw her, I knew her of course, I knew her as Alia Advani then...so I met her and I asked can you come tomorrow and meet me, it's for a short film. She came and she heard it and then she was a little zoned out." She said, are you directing it? I said yes. Then she said, yeah! I'm doing it!"

On the other hand, Kiara admitted that she did Lust Stories only because she wanted to work with Karan Johar.

Speaking about Lust Stories, the anthology which released in 2018, consists of four short films, each helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. The segment directed by Karan Johar, featured Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.