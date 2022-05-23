Kiara Advani Says She Does Not Need 'Marriage' Tag To Settle Down

Yesterday (May 22, 2022), the trailer of much-awaited family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles got unveiled and guess what? Netizens are completely in awe of the star-studded trailer. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar.

At the trailer launch, when Kiara was asked if she is planning to settle down anytime soon amid her break up rumours with beau Sidharth Malhotra, the actress smartly replied by saying that she does not need 'marriage' tag to settle down.

She said, "Bina shaadi kiye bhi main well-settled ho sakti hoon right? Main well-settled hoon, main kaam kar rahi hoon, kama Rahi hoon, khush hoon (I can be well-settled without getting married, too. I am well-settled, working, earning and I am happy)."

Soon, Karan butted in and asked the reporters that why nobody is asking him about 'settling down', as he is turning 50 soon.

He said, "Meri shaadi ke baare mein aapne kuchh nahi poocha, main 50 ka hone ja raha hoon. Aapko kya lagta hai main shaadi ke kabil nahi hoon? Bhaiya, hum bhi shaadi kar sakte hain (You didn't ask me about my marriage, I'm going to turn 50. Do you think I can't get married? Let me tell you, I can get married, too)."

At the same event, when another reporter asked Anil Kapoor if he would give any marriage tips to Kiara, Varun chipped in and said, "Tere maa baap gaye the rishta leke? Kaese pata tujhe yeh shaadi karne wali hai (Did your parents go to her with the proposal? How do you know she will get married)?"

Varun's quirky reply left everyone in splits.

Coming back to Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film will release in theatres on June 24, 2022.