Kiara Advani Shares Pics Of Rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra With His Pet Dog Oscar, Which Passed Away

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and shared a tribute post for rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra's pet dog Oscar, who died on Tuesday (February 22).

Kiara shared a couple of unseen pictures featuring the Shershaah actor and Oscar. While one story showed Sidharth candidly looking at his canine friend, another showed Oscar resting and the third one featured Sidharth kissing Oscar. Kiara added a note "Best Boys" with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Malhotra mourned the loss of his furry friend by sharing an emotional note and pictures of Oscar on his Instagram account. The actor said, "Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world."

Sidharth added that Oscar's demise left a massive void in his heart. Calling Oscar his family, the actor revealed that he had been together with his furry friend for more than 11 years. He added, "I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from."

"He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health," Sidharth concluded the post. Many members of film fraternity took to the comments section showing support including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and others.

On the work front, Sidharth and Kiara were last seen together in Shershaah. The leading couple received several awards for their performance as well as lot praise from the audience. Sidharth will be seen next in Yodha. The action-thriller will also feature Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.