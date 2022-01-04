Kirti Kulhari Says Society's Idea That Women Are Incomplete Without Marriage & Kids Is Shit

Kirti Kulhari who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming show Human, recently opened up about her take on mental health and gratitude in a recent interview. In 2021, the actress also revealed her separation with husband Saahil Sehgal. Talking about the same she also said that marriage is an overrated concept.

Kirti Kulhari Says She Tried Her Best To Save Her Marriage With Saahil Sehgal; 'It Wasn't Making Me Peaceful'

Kriti said that marriage is part of "the strong conditioning that society has for girls". She added, " After going through marriage, I realised that I didn't have to spend my whole life behind the idea that marriage is the ultimate goal because it's not. It's okay to be anything as long as you want to be."

She believes that it's the same ideology towards having kids, "Again, it's their idea ki agar bacche nahi hai toh ek aurat complete nahi hui hai and all that shit otherwise aapki marzi hai aap shaadi karo, mat karo, separate ho jaao, divorce karo. I totally believe in individual choice and I think that You are complete with or without these ideas and conditioning attached to you."

The actress who recently got her sixth tattoo, of the word Graditute on her ankle, revealed it signifies her gratitude towards life. She said that she counts all the good and bad in her life as a blessing. "When I say life, life is made up of every day, every moment, every person you meet, and all kinds of things you do. When I look back at life, there is only gratitude." Kirit concluded.

Human Trailer: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari & Vishal Jethwa Explore The Dark Side Of Medicine & Human Trials

On the work front, she will be seen in After Disney+Hotstar's Human, followed by 4 More Shots Please season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.