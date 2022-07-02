Kirti Singh Wins Hearts With Her Compelling Content On Social Media, Exuding Her Love For Travelling

This passionate girl is already doing well with her IT job as a senior financial analyst at EY and yet takes out time to follow her goals as a social media content creator.

It is more than necessary today to talk more about how the youngsters around the world have been making a unique name for themselves in their respective industries. It is essential to speak about their journeys and successes and the many paths they choose to tread to let the world know what they possess as young professionals and what really are they capable of achieving in their chosen niches. One of the most popular such industries is the digital space and the social media world, which has consistently seen the rise of many such talented beings, including tons of women professionals and creators like Kirti Singh.

Born on 14th December 1994 in Jharkhand, from the very beginning, Kirti Singh always aimed to do something that could help her build a robust career for herself and something that could make her happy and spread positivity in others. Today, she is grown up to be a senior financial analyst at EY, but for her passion for travelling, she also chose to be a part of the social media game. Hence, she began making travel content videos on her handle and gradually started gaining massive fans and followers.

This has turned Kirti Singh into a passionate travel influencer and even a content writer who also expresses herself through motivational captions for her and her friends and through written articles. In her college days, she would even write poems, which earned her great appreciation from people. For her growing interest and love for writing, Kirti Singh is already in the process of writing a book. Currently, she is also doing a professional degree course and is a CMA (inter) student.

The lockdown motivated her to first become a food blogger, and slowly then, she started uploading her travel videos, as she always dreamt to travel the world. This helped her collaborate with hotels and resorts in India and internationally. Her travel videos are informative, useful, and yet entertaining, which has connected well with her audiences and given her insane momentum and recognition.

Kirti Singh does all this to spread more positivity and happiness in others.