Kishore Kumar's Son Amit Kumar Has No Objection To Madhubala's Biopic; Says 'Why Not?'

Late actress Madhubala was an epitome of grace who conquered people's hearts every time she appeared on screen. The legendary star who was known to be one of the most beautiful actresses to have graced the Indian screen, caught everyone's eye for her films as well as her personal life. No wonder, many feel that a biopic on her would make for an interesting watch.

Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar in his recent interview with ETimes said that he has no objection to a biopic on the 'Mughal-E-Azam' actress' life. For the unversed, Madhubala was Kishore Kumar's second wife. The duo worked together in Half Ticket and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi.

Amit Kumar told the tabloid, "Why not? Biopic toh sab ka banta hai aajkal (It's quite common to have a biopic made nowadays). We are doing a biopic on my father as well."

A few years ago, Madhubala's sister Madhu Bhushan had expressed her desire to make a biopic on the legendary star. However, her dream of making this biopic hit a roadblock after her other siblings raised an objection over it. The film was supposed to be helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Last year in an interview, Madhur said that she won't gave up her dream of making this movie.

Meanwhile, Amit Kumar also revealed that a biopic on his father Kishore Kumar is in the pipeline. He shared that the film is currently in the process and will be bankrolled by his family.

He also talked about his equation with his late father. On being asked if the latter had mood swings or ever got angry with him, Kumar said, "He was angry with me when I started smoking and he caught me. Then I started drinking and he used to be upset. He wanted me to be No.1, he had his reasons. He said that smoking and drinking would spoil the texture of my voice. He loved me immensely."

Amit said that his late father often taunted him about his drinks and cigarettes but never raised his hand on him.

When pointed out how his voice sounded similar to his father when they sang in the same song, Amit told the tabloid, "Ab main unka ansh hoon, toh woh toh hona hi tha (I am his son, that was bound to happen). I would give credit to RD Burman and Laxmikant Pyarelal who would keep egging me to not to copy him and develop my own style."