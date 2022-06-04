KK Didn't Show Any Symptoms Of Sickness, AC Was Running On Its Full Capacity: Event Company

Playback singer KK's untimely demise after a live performance at a college fest in Kolkata, left the nation in grief. Later, there were speculations doing the rounds on social media that the singer was showing signs of sickness during the music concert and had even complained about the AC being off at the auditorium.

Now, the event company who managed that concert has cleared all the air. BlackEyed Event House issued a statement that read, "We would like to apologise to everyone for this late post on the unfortunate mishap that happened after our show with KK sir. Since then, we have been busy with the formal procedures. We would like to state aforehand that our role in the entire event was that of artist coordination. We have had a very special bond with KK sir over the years and are shocked by his sudden demise."

The event company further clarified that the AC's were running and working on its full capacity. The statement further read, "Nazrul Mancha has a specific seating capacity of people but few more number of people forced into the auditorium. It's very obvious that the auditorium having AC installed for specific capacity of people cannot work properly when the crowd is exceeding the capacity. The venue was chosen by the college authorities and we had nothing to do with the choice of venue or the management of the venue infrastructure."

Further, the event company admitted that there was forced entry into the auditorium. The bouncers and police force along with the college students union tried their best to actively manage the crowd. However, the crowd was beyond their expectations and they pelted stones at the volunteers to get entry. The statement further read that the police tried their best to manage the crowd wisely.

Responding to a question whether KK was forced to sing, the statement clarified, "He was not forced to perform. Also there was no communication from KK Sir or his band members that they wanted to stop the performance. KK sir thoroughly gave his best till the end and we, his manager and everyone associated with this show have supported him in all ways possible in our capacity."

It further emphasised that KK didn't show any symptoms of sickness and performed vigorously till the end. "We have seen high performing artists picking up towels to wipe their faces in the past too; it does not necessarily indicate that the artist is showing symptoms of illness. After every rigorous show we see the artists fatigued and escorted out as soon as possible. The videos that are being circulated on social media that KK sir was being rushed out because of chest pain is absolutely false and are not even from the 31st May show. KK Sir went back to the hotel and has taken selfies with fans there too, before falling sick. His manager has also confirmed the same," the statement further read.

The company further added, "It's an unfortunate loss for all of us, specially for 'us' because we have been associated with KK sir for a good number of years and had developed a personal bond with him. While we are mourning the loss of a dear one, we veould like to request you to understand our situation and introspect if at all we deserve the hate campaign that some people have started on social media. If you find solace in doing this, we will be happy to bear the brunt of your anger. Artist coordination was our responsibility and we have done the best possible."

Meanwhile, the preliminary findings of the autopsy indicated that KK passed away due to cardiac arrest. His final rites took place on Thursday (June 4) in Mumbai.