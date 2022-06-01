KK Passes Away: A Case Of Unnatural Death Registered; Singer's Family Arrives In Kolkata

Noted playback singer KK's untimely demise has shattered everyone. The singer was in Kolkata for a two-day concert. Hours after his performance at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha, KK felt uneasy on reaching his room at Grand Hotel and collapsed.

He was rushed to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. A report in India Today stated that as per police sources, KK's face and head bore injuries, and therefore, an autopsy would be conducted at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday to ascertain the cause of death.

Reports also state that the cops will also talk to the hotel staff and the event organisers.

As per a tweet by ANI, a case of unnatural death has been registered by the Kolkata Police. The tweet read, "One case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding the death of singer #KK. After getting the family's consent, an inquest and post-mortem will be done. Arrangements are being made for the postmortem at SSKM hospital, Kolkata."

Meanwhile, the singer's family has also arrived in Kolkata. The cops are reportedly awaiting for the family's consent and body identification process to conduct the post-mortem at SSKM hospital.

The sudden demise of KK has left the entire country in shock and profound grief. Since last night, condolence messages from celebrities and netizens have been pouring in on social media.