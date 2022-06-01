KK Sings Pal In His Last Music Concert, Hours Before His Death; Watch Video

The sudden demise of popular Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunath, popularly known as KK, has left the entire nation in deep grief. The singer was performing in Kolkata at a college fest when he fell sick and left for his heavenly abode.

Hours before his death, KK enthralled the audience at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha with his timeless classic 'Hum rahen yaa na rahen kal' as the crowd cheered for him by waving their mobile phones with the flash lights on. Who knew back then that this would turn out to be KK's last performance!

A video of KK's last gig is going viral on social media and it has already left fans highly emotional. Have a look.

#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told.



Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Hours before his demise, KK had taken to his Instagram page to post a bunch of pictures from his gig at Nazrul Manch. He had captioned them as, "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all."

The pictures clicked from the back of the stage, feature the singer walking across the stage with the mic in his hand and then gesturing to the crowd with his arms raised towards the camera.

See the photos.

KK began his career by singing for advertisement jingles. He even crooned songs for television shows like Just Mohabbat, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Hip Hip Hurray, Kkavyanjali, to name a few. In 1999 when Sony Music was launched in India, KK was one of the first artists whom they signed. He came out with his solo debut 'Pal' which ruled the music chartbusters. After singing a small portion of the song 'Chhod Aaye Hum' from Gulzar's Maachis, KK got his first break as a playback singer for the Tamil film Kadhal Desam.