Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Recalls Sara Ali Khan Hiding Behind Her Mum Amrita Singh At K3G Trials

Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the fifth episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan 7. As expected, both the celebrities were at their candid best on the couch.

During the episode, both the stars discussed about their respective 'modern' families. The host Karan Johar praised Kareena for her equation with Saif Ali Khan's kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh. He mentioned how Sara Ali Khan has been a big fan of Kareena since her childhood and especially loves her iconic character Poo from K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham).

Hearing this, Kareena recalled meeting Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan at K3G trials. The actress shared, "I remember at the K3G trials, she was hiding behind her mum. And Amrita was like Sara really wants a photo because she loves 'You Are My Soniya'."

Further, expressing her surprise at why her equation with Sara and Ibraham is often discussed, the Good Newwz actress continued, "I don't even know why this is discussed so much. We are family. If there is love and regard, this is it. This is what it is. These are Saif's children. They are his priority."

Kareena further said that it isn't tough to balance different relationships in their family. She said that Saif has had a child every decade and he balances it out beautiful. The actress further revealed that Saif always tells her whenever he wants an hour or two alone with his daughter Sara, adding that they also go on holidays together.

"I think it's important for them to bond. They have everything but they have just one father. And it's so important for Saif also to give each of his children that time. It doesn't cross my mind the way people discuss it," Kareena told Saif.

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.