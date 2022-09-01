Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon Says Alia Bhatt Inspires Her To Do Better; 'You Also Feel That...'

The latest episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 has Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon dropping some juicy gossip, hilarious confessions and heartfelt revelations.

During a segment on the show, Kriti opened up on the competition in the film industry Karan Johar asked her if she feels envious or jealous about her contemporaries especially Alia Bhatt who according to him, is being widely discussed for being the best actor in the country right now.

In response, Kriti said that she is inspired by Alia Bhatt and others to do better but also mentioned that perhaps she isn't still called the 'best actor in the country' because she is not getting good enough opportunities.

"I feel it drives me, it inspires me to do better when I see great work. I would love to have an opportunity like Gangubai Kathiawadi. I feel like Mimi as an opportunity, when it came to me, it gave me that confidence to put in so much into that film. I feel like when I watch Alia Bhatt, or when I watch you know some amazing actors where their work inspires you and you're like, My god I need to get better at what I am doing. so that's always there." the Bachchhan Paandey actress told Karan.

Earlier, when Alia Bhatt graced the opening episode of Koffee With Karan 7 with Ranveer Singh, the actress mentioned that she was bowled over by Kriti Sanon's performance in Mimi. Earlier this week, Kriti bagged the Filmfare Best Actress award for this movie.

Next, the actress has some exciting projects in the pipeline which include Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya, Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush and Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff.