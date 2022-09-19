Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Gauri Khan Has Dating Advice For Suhana, Maheep Wants To Work With Hrithik

After Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan's rib-tickling hilarious episode of Koffee With Karan 7, it's time for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan to grace the couch with her girl gang, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame.

The host Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to drop the teaser of this 12th episode which promises lots of humour, wit and candour. From airport looks to Bollywood parties, the trio will be entertaining us with their bubbling conversations with KJo.

The filmmaker shared the promo and captioned it as, "These fabulous ladies are all set to spill some piping hot Koffee!🤭 #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 12 streaming from this Thursday 12am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

The teaser begins with Karan Johar asking Gauri Khan one advice about dating that she would like to give her daughter Suhana. The latter replies, "Never date two boys at the same time." KJo next moves to Maheep Kapoor and asks her to name an actor with whom she would like to team up with on screen. In response, Maheep says that she would look great with Hrithik Roshan.

KJo also makes Gauri spill the beans about her 'turbulent' love story with Shah Rukh Khan. Later, the superstar even ends up being a part of the show, but there's a catch!

During the conversation, Gauri also revealed one of the 'previous' habits of SRK that annoys her.

"He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the house during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!" Gauri vented on the show.

Gauri Khan is returning back to the koffee couch after 17 years while Maheep and Bhavana are marking their debut on the popular chat show. The 12th episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will be streaming on September 22 at 12 am, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch the Koffee With Karan 7 Promo featuring Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey