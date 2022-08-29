Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Kriti Sanon Reveals Why She Won't Date Tiger Shroff

After Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's adorable episode, the brewing game gets stronger on Disney+Hotstar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 as the OG Heropanti couple, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will be seen spilling the beans on the couch this week.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to drop the new promo featuring Tiger and Kriti. He captioned it as, "Lots of heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles on this episode with this duo!😅 #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 9 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

The teaser begins with Karan Johar asking Kriti Sanon if she got rejected for many auditions prior Heropanti. To this, the Mimi actress replies, 'Student Of The Year' which makes KJo go 'oops'. We then see KJo probing into Kriti's love life, followed by Tiger revealing that she is 'taken'.

Further, the conversation gets even more fun when Kriti reveals why she won't date Tiger Shroff and the latter revealing what he envies the most about Ranveer Singh.

The fun-filled episode had Kriti getting candid about her first film audition for Student Of The Year. "This was right when I had started modelling. It was my career's very first film audition and I was asked to dance to 'Bahara' and some scenes from Wake Up Sid. I was horrible back then," the actress said on the show. She also mentioned that she was ill-prepared for the film and that she held no hard feelings toward the film's lead, Alia Bhatt.

Well, we just can't wait for this round of manifestations, confessions and never-before-heard conjectures.

The ninth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will be streaming on this Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.