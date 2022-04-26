Koffee With Karan 7 To Go On Floors In May 2022, Expected Guests Include Alia-Ranbir, Katrina-Vicky

Filmmaker Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan is all set to return for a season 7. Back in 2020, reports claimed that the show will go off-air for good but now sources have confirmed that the show for season 7 will be going on floors in May 2022.

A source close to the show's development revealed to Pinkvilla, "Karan is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and it's in May when he will wrap up a major chunk of the film. Once calling it a schedule wrap, Karan will commence his work on his chat show, Koffee with Karan."

The source further explained, "The planning and pre-production has already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May." Koffee With Karan 7 is expected to go on-air from the month of June on Star Network.

The upcoming star-studded season is excepted to see many new couples on the guest couch including Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor as well as Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif. Reports have also revealed that list will include Alist actors with several released set in 2022, including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others.

Fans are also excited to see if Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be appearing together on the show. Meanwhile, Rashmika who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, is also excepted to appear in season 7's lineup.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is set to make his big directorial return with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film will release on Valentine's Day 2023 weekend.