Koffee With Karan Season 7 Promo: Arjun Kapoor Says Sonam Kapoor Keeps Giving Herself Compliments

The hilarious promo of Koffee With Karan's next episode featuring Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor is out, and fans cannot wait to see the sibling duo, spilling the beans at the couch. In the promo, when Sonam asks Arjun about the most annoying thing about her, he says, "You don't wait for anybody else to give you a compliment. You just give yourself a compliment, 'Arjun, am I not looking good? Arjun, am I not looking gorgeous in this dress?'," to which Sonam says, "It comes from being Anil Kapoor's daughter."

Without wasting a second, Arjun screams, "Sonam is back, ladies and gentlemen!"

Sharing Arjun and Sonam's promo video on his Instagram page, Karan Johar captioned it as, "This episode is all about the S and M : side-splitting laughter and mind-boggling revelations. Watch the sixth episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming this Thursday from 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

In the same promo, Sonam also pulled Arjun's leg by saying that her brothers have slept with all her friends, to which Arjun responds, "What kind of sister are you? What are you saying about us?"

Dressed in a black dress, pregnant Sonam looks absolutely stunning. We are also expecting Arjun to spill the beans about his ladylove Malaika Arora, as Karan shares great rapport with both of them.

Sonam and Arjun's Koffee With Karan season Season 7 episode will premiere on August 11, 2022. It is to be seen which Kapoor will win the most exciting rapid fire round. Any guesses? Tell us in the comments section below.