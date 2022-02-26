krishna-shroff-recalls-how-outside-voices-affected-her-mindset-when-she-was-overweight

In several interviews, actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff opened up about body positivity and handling trolls who passed negative comments on her body.

In her recent tete-a-tete with India Today, Krishna Shroff recalled handling naysayers and how their opinions about her body weight impacted her mindset.

She said, "Growing up, I was on the heavier side and for a lot of my years growing up till I was about 15 years old, I was always overweight. And at the time, I feel like I allowed a lot of these outside voices to really impact me and influence my mindset. But where a lot of people could feel defeated and sort of pulled down, I used that as motivation."

Krishna also said that there were a lot of negative things being said about her, especially when she went out with her father and media published her pictures.

The fitness enthusiast further said that she tried to battle negative comments and later, started taking it in her own stride.

"When that could have impacted me in a super negative way, I actually took it in my stride. I felt I needed to work harder and do something and prove the naysayers wrong," said Krishna.

In the same interview, Krishna also called Tiger her source of inspiration and said that she always says that she has been blessed to grow up with someone like him.

She said, "Can you imagine living a life with a real-life superhero? There is so much to look up to. And if I can strive to be half as amazing and just driven as he is, I feel that would be a win in its own right for me."