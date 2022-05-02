Kriti Kharbanda Wants To Work With Shah Rukh Khan; 'While Growing Up, He Is The One Who I Admired The Most'

Kriti Kharbanda made her debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller Raaz Reboot alongside Emraan Hashmi and Gaurav Arora. Later, she went on to star in films like Guest Inn London, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Pagalpanti to name a few. In her recent interview with a leading publication, Kriti expressed her desire to work with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Kriti said that while working with the Khans is on my bucket list, she wants to do a feature film with Shah Rukh Khan.

"Working with the Khans is definitely on my bucket list. I will achieve this one day and I have no doubts on that. While growing up, Shah Rukh Khan is the one who I admired the most. I remember I was in school when Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released. I bought that famous friendship band shown in the film, from outside my school and I wore it for a whole year. I really want to feature in a film with Shah Rukh sir where I sing songs in his arms wide open, which is his quintessential pose," ETimes quoted Kriti as saying.

The actress revealed that she spent her time with her family in Bengaluru last year where they watched movies together.

Kriti recalled, "We are a family that would dedicate alternate Sundays to watching movies in cinema halls. So, my dad got a projector and a huge screen during the lockdown so that he can have a theatrical experience at home. He has done this set up in the terrace of our house. We had fun movie nights. These few days I just spent some quality time with my parents and siblings and did not worry about the world."

Speaking about work, Kriti was last seen in the 2021 film 14 Phere alongside Vikrant Massey.