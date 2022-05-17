Kriti Sanon Clarifies Her Next With Anurag Kashyap Is Not An Adaptation Of Kill Bill; 'He Doesn't Do Remakes'

Kriti Sanon and Anurag Kashyap are teaming up for a film for the first time. Ever since this yet-to-be titled project was announced, rumours have been rife that this movie will be an official adaptation of Quentin Tarantino's cult film series, Kill Bill. The franchise featured Uma Thurman as a bride who goes on a revenge spree to avenge those who tried to kill her and her unborn child.

However, in her recent chat with Mid-day, Kriti has dissed these rumours and clarified that her film with Anurag Kashyap is an original script.

The actress told the tabloid, "Anurag doesn't do remakes. The film's world might give you a vibe of a revenge action film, but there have been so many revenge actioners. This is a completely original script. He is someone who likes creating a new world of his own. I'm excited to be a part of his world and be directed by him. It will be different from anything I have done before."

The Mimi star revealed that Anurag's film which is touted to be a revenge drama, has a lot of action and requires her to be physically strong.

Kriti shared that she will be undergoing intense preparation before slipping into this role as the film has a lot of raw action. However, the makers are yet to decide the martial art forms and the action choreography.

Speaking about work, the Mimi actress is currently busy juggling the shoot of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada and Tiger Shroff's Ganapath. Kriti was quoted as saying, "The pandemic threw our schedules [into disarray]. So, when we started shooting, we had to adjust and juggle films together. Personally, I prefer shooting one film [at a time] as it lets you sink your teeth into the role."

Kriti Sanon will last seen shaking a leg with Tiger Shroff in a special song for the latter's film Heropanti 2.