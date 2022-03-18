Kriti Sanon Is Excited About Bachchhan Paandey Releasing On Holi; 'It Is A Full On Massy Entertainer'

Kriti Sanon is one of the leading names of Bollywood, with a variety of massive films set to release within this year alone and the first one is all set to release on Holi by bringing the theater charm back with a full on masala entertainer.

Talking about Bachchhan Paandey releasing on Holi, Kriti shares, "Cinemas are finally back after two years of the pandemic, getting the same butterflies in my stomach as always. I am so excited for the release of Bachchhan Paandey also because its the first of my many releases to come this year! It is a full on massy entertainer and I just hope people will have as much fun watching it as we all did, making it."

The busy diva will be seen taking on the role of a director named Myra Devekar in the drama comedy where she also reunites with her Housefull 4 co-star, Akshay Kumar. The chemistry between the two from their song, 'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan' had left the audience super excited as the actress can truly match the charisma of any actor.

Her kitty of big ticket films includes Bachchhan Paandey, Adipurush, Shehzada, Ganapath and Bhediya along with the untitled project by Anurag Kashyap.