Kriti Sanon Is Excited About Bachchhan Paandey Releasing On Holi; 'It Is A Full On Massy Entertainer'

Kriti
Sanon
is
one
of
the
leading
names
of
Bollywood,
with
a
variety
of
massive
films
set
to
release
within
this
year
alone
and
the
first
one
is
all
set
to
release
on
Holi
by
bringing
the
theater
charm
back
with
a
full
on
masala
entertainer.
Talking
about
Bachchhan
Paandey
releasing
on
Holi,
Kriti
shares,
"Cinemas
are
finally
back
after
two
years
of
the
pandemic,
getting
the
same
butterflies
in
my
stomach
as
always.
I
am
so
excited
for
the
release
of
Bachchhan
Paandey
also
because
its
the
first
of
my
many
releases
to
come
this
year!
It
is
a
full
on
massy
entertainer
and
I
just
hope
people
will
have
as
much
fun
watching
it
as
we
all
did,
making
it."
The
busy
diva
will
be
seen
taking
on
the
role
of
a
director
named
Myra
Devekar
in
the
drama
comedy
where
she
also
reunites
with
her
Housefull
4
co-star,
Akshay
Kumar.
The
chemistry
between
the
two
from
their
song,
'Meri
Jaan
Meri
Jaan'
had
left
the
audience
super
excited
as
the
actress
can
truly
match
the
charisma
of
any
actor.
Her
kitty
of
big
ticket
films
includes
Bachchhan
Paandey,
Adipurush,
Shehzada,
Ganapath
and
Bhediya
along
with
the
untitled
project
by
Anurag
Kashyap.