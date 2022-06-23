Kriti Sanon Lauds Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi For Being A Female-Centric Film Mounted On A Big Scale

Actress Kriti Sanon is elated to see a surge in female-centric films that Bollywood has been presenting in the last few years. However, the actress hopes that producers take risks with female protagonist films as well and mount them on a large scale, just like they do for male protagonist films.

Kriti lauded Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and told Hindustan Times, "It is probably the first film around a female protagonist at that scale. That's how it should be. Sometimes we end up making films around female protagonists at a smaller budget, because we feel that it's not going to do as much business. And it also doesn't end up doing as much business because it is made on a smaller scale."

She went on to add that she wants the same conviction for female-centric films and hopes that it becomes a norm.

"To be honest, there were very strong characters which were written for women earlier as well, be it Mother India or ChaalBaaz. There were so many amazing, strong, meaty characters being churned out for women. So, that was always there. Today, the number has increased," said Sanon.

The 31-year-old went on to add that now, women have also become very hungry for substantial parts, and that has added to the supply. She further said that the audience wants good content hence, it doesn't matter whether it's a man or a woman.

With respect to work, Sanon has multiple projects like Bhediya, Shehzaada, Adipurush, Ganapath, etc., in her kitty. She was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Arsad Warsi. Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office.