Kriti Sanon Recalls Discussing Raabta's Bad Reviews With Sushant Over Wine; 'We Were All Really Sulky'

Kriti Sanon in her recent interview with an entertainment portal recalled the 'funny' night when she, her co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and director Dinesh Vijan gathered under a roof to discuss the poor opening to their film Raabta. The actress revealed that the trio decided to meet up over a bottle of wine and discuss what went wrong with their film.

Kriti told Film Companion that during the making of the film, she had alerted Sushant and Dinesh about the flashbacks in the film not being too effective, but they had looked at her like, 'Isko kuch nahi pata (What does she know)'.

The actress said, "You have to accept what has happened. You're making films for the audience, you can't say unko samajh nahi aayi (they didn't understand). Agar unko samajh nahi aayi tumhari galti hai (It's your fault if they didn't understand). You can't say, 'We were ahead of our time'. No, you're making films for that time, you have to connect to the audience. Where did you fail? You have to figure that out."

Kriti revealed that it was a funny night as they were all sulking about the film not doing well at the box office. She said that Dinesh called them for drinks and it was when they were sitting together the filmmaker admitted that he felt the flashback scenes were a problem. Kriti told the portal that on hearing this, she instantly replied with 'I told you this!'"

The Mimi actress said, "It was a funny night. We were all really sulky, we were depressed, we'd gone through really bad reviews and we didn't know what to say. Dino was just like, 'Aajao yaar, mood kharab hai (Come over, guys, I'm in a bad mood)'. We went there and opened a bottle of wine. Dino said, 'I think it's the flashbacks, I should have made it simple. Why did we go tribal?' Earlier, there was a draft that had a normal raaja-raani. It's more relatable to people, right? But we felt like we wanted to go a little different... I was having a glass of wine, and I said, 'I told you this!'"

Raabta which released in 2017, starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Jim Sarbh with a cameo by Rajkummar Rao. The reincarnation action thriller revolves around a couple Saira and Shiva who find themselves in a complicated situation when a stranger claims to be her reincarnated lover from their previous lifetime, hellbent on destroying their relationship and winning her back. The movie was panned by the critics and was a commercial failure at the box office.