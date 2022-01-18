Kriti Sanon Recalls Facing Rejections In Her Early Days; 'There Were Times When I Would Just Break Down'

Kriti Sanon stepped in the film industry with Tiger Shroff's 2014 film Heropanti. Despite being an outsider, the actress went on to carve her niche in the film industry with her impressive acting chops and hit films. However like every actor, Kriti too has seen her share of struggles during her early days in Bollywood.

In her recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti talked about the times when she would go on for a long time without auditions and was completely lost. The actress recalled calling up her mother several times in a day while living alone in the city every time she felt like things won't work out for her.

Kriti told Bollywood Bubble, "I used to have low moments where I dont know if anything is going to happen ever. I would go for auditions and not get selected sometimes. There were times where I would get relay low because as an engineer, you are bound to be very busy. You dont have vela time. I was suddenly not doing anything. I didn't know where I was going I had dropped a year."

Looking back at that lull period and recalling how she would just break down on some days, the Dilwale star said, "There were times when I would just have a low day and where I would call my mom 10 times and there would times when I would just break down. I was like I don't know, what I if don't get something at all. Sometimes there were no auditions for a long time. There was such a lull period because there was nothing there. I feel like everyone's journey is different. There could have been a point where actually I would have not got a Heropanti, maybe that opportunity would have not been there, then what. Maybe I would have gone with something else which was feeling like the best option. So I feel like you have to decide how much to wait."

Workwise, Kriti had two releases last year- Mimi and Hum Do Hamare Do. She will next be seen in Prabhas' Adipurush, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff's Ganpath and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada.